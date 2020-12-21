Islamabad gets its first drive-in movie theater amid coronavirus pandemic

To provide an entertainment facility to the citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, Islamabad opened a drive-in cinema last week at the Parade Ground adjacent to Islamabad Highway.

Jazz in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Activemedia has set up the drive-in cinema for one month. The capital's Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said that this new initiative received a 'massive response'.

There has been a lot of distress, and a lot of tension going on in the city ... This was an innovative idea where we could provide some kind of relief to the people,” Shafqaat told Arab News.

Movies will be screened in the evenings from Friday to Sunday and will follow a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid inaugurated the new drive-in cinema and also ordered a reduction for the cinema ticket from Rs100 to a mere Rs50 per car, DAWN reported.