World
McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill
- "More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.
21 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
"More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.
Comments