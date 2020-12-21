AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

  • "More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

"More help is on the way," McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.

