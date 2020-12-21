World
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
- The measure has already passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.
WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted unanimously on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.
Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).
