AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,011 Decreased By ▼ -125.96 (-0.54%)
KSE100 43,775 Decreased By ▼ -21.82 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -57.83 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

  • The measure has already passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted unanimously on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.

The measure has already passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).

US Senate COVID19 House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi President Donald Trump

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters