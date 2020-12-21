AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -8.64 (-0.19%)
BR30 22,996 Decreased By ▼ -140.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 43,762 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,227 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's crude steel output expected to rise in 2021

  • He estimated 2021 iron ore demand to decline 1.2% to 1.38 billion tonnes, following a 9.2% rise in 2020.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China is expected to produce 1.065 billion tonnes of crude steel in 2021, up 1.4% from a forecast of 1.05 billion tonnes in 2020, a government consultancy said on Monday.

Steel products demand in China is expected to rise 1% year-on-year to 991 million tonnes in 2021, slower growth than the 9.6% increase to 981 million tonnes expected in 2020, according to Li Xinchuang, chairman of China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute (MPI).

Li said steel products consumption will hit a record high in 2020, and grow slightly in 2021.

Steel demand from the construction sector - the top steel consumer - is expected to grow 1% to 580 million tonnes in 2021, he said, after surging 13.4% to 574 million tonnes in 2020.

China's iron ore imports are expected to decline in 2021 by 2.7% to 1.14 billion tonnes, compared with an expected rise of 9.5% to 1.17 billion tonnes in 2020.

"Iron ore demand could ease a bit in 2021 on increasing input of steel scrap as well as environmental pressures and low-carbon development," Li said.

He estimated 2021 iron ore demand to decline 1.2% to 1.38 billion tonnes, following a 9.2% rise in 2020.

On Monday, China's Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore futures hit a record high of 1,135 yuan ($173.69) a tonne, after a landslide at a mine operated by iron ore giant Vale SA added to supply worries.

China's 2021 coking coal demand was seen falling 1.9% to 1.02 billion tonnes.

Coke output in 2021 was expected to fall 1.5% to 463 million tonnes.

coal iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange Li Xinchuang China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute crude steel

China's crude steel output expected to rise in 2021

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters