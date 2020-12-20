Person could face hefty fine, five years in jail for using incorrect map of Pakistan, reads text message

(Karachi) A person could face hefty fine and jail sentence of upto five years for using incorrect map of Pakistan, a text message circulated by the government read on Sunday.

As per details, the message read: "An important announcement with regards to Pakistani map. The government has released a map of Pakistan on August 4, 2020."

It added, "The map could be seen at Pakistan survey's website [surveyofpakistan.gov.pk]. The message read that as per the law the punishment of incorrect use or representation of the map is five years or Rs5 million fine or both.

On August 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map of Pakistan in which Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) was included and made part of its territory.

The PM said that IIOJK was included in the territory of Pakistan and the map released will now be the official map of the country.

He said that the newly-launched map is backed by all political parties of the country.