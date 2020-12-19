AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Pakistan

Christians playing vital role in country’s uplift: Chohan

  • He said that the government treated all minority citizens as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertook steps to empower them.
APP 19 Dec 2020

RAWALPINDI: Punjab minister for prisons, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said Christian community was playing important role in national and economic development of the country.

He said that the government treated all minority citizens as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertook steps to empower them.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with Christmas organized by Rawalpindi Waster Management Company, he said minorities have complete freedom socially, economically and politically in the country and they were contributing positively in the national development.

He also appreciated the efforts of sanitary workers for the cleanliness of Rawalpindi city and its Tehsils.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Parliamentary Secretary Anti Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafeeq also attended the ceremony.

Provincial minister Rashid Shafeeq sharing his views said minorities were enjoying full religious, political and economic freedom and were also participating in national progress across all fields.

Later, guests cut the cake and talked to participants of the ceremony.

They felicitated the christian community and share their joys on the religious festival.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Christians economic development minority Rashid Shafeeq Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed Rawalpindi Waster Management Company

