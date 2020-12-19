AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Start of Australian Open confirmed for Feb. 8

  • After quarantine there will be men's and women's warm-up events in Melbourne to allow players some match practice before the start of the Grand Slam.
Reuters Updated 19 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: The Australian Open will start on Feb. 8, three weeks later than scheduled, organisers confirmed on Saturday after months of speculation over the first Grand Slam of 2021.

The start date of the main draw of the tournament was originally slated for Jan. 18 and organisers have been locked in drawn-out negotiations with local government over COVID-19 health security measures.

"This will be an historic Australian Open on so many levels," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

"For the first time in more than 100 years the Australian Open will start in February and we look forward to offering the players what we believe will be one of their best playing experiences in 2021."

The state of Victoria on Saturday recorded a 50th straight day without a case of community transmitted COVID-19 but many health restrictions remain in place in Melbourne and international travel into Australia is still strictly limited.

Victoria's state government said that players would be tested for COVID-19 prior to departure for Australia and a minimum of five times during quarantine, during which they would be able to train for five hours a day.

"From the outset, ensuring players have the best possible preparation for the Australian Open, while at all times protecting the precious COVID-free environment that the Victorian community has built ... over the past six months, has been paramount," Tiley added.

This year's Wimbledon tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the U.S. and French Opens went ahead with the players confined to bio-secure 'bubbles', unable to leave their hotel rooms except to train and play.

Qualifying for the Melbourne Park tournament will take place overseas for the first time -- in Dubai for the women and Doha for the men -- before the players travel to Australia to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

After quarantine there will be men's and women's warm-up events in Melbourne to allow players some match practice before the start of the Grand Slam.

The ATP Tour on Thursday pre-empted Tennis Australia's announcement in releasing an update of its calendar for 2021 revising the first seven weeks of the season.

The WTA followed suit on Saturday, announcing two tournaments in Melbourne in the week commencing on Jan. 31 and another in the second week of the Australian Open for players knocked out of the Grand Slam.

The women's tour will open its 2021 season with the Abu Dhabi Open starting on Jan. 5 before Australian Open qualifying in the neighbouring city of Dubai from Jan. 10-13.

Tournaments in Auckland and Shenzhen, China, have been cancelled but will return to the tour in 2022, the WTA said in a statement.

tennis COVID Australian Open Craig Tiley

Start of Australian Open confirmed for Feb. 8

FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters