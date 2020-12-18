COAS visits PAF’s operational base, witnesses Pakistan-China joint exercise

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness Pakistan-China joint exercise, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the ‘Shaheen-IX’ is the ninth in the series of exercises between PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) which started in the 2011 and are held in both countries on alternate basis.

Addressing the participants of exercise, General Bajwa said that the joint exercise will improve combat capacity of both Air Forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

COAS said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, COAS lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony and synergy for operational success.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it Second to None is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” added COAS.