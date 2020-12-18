Falcon-i partners with Jazz to improve tracking and fleet management

Falcon-i, a leading IoT fleet management company in Pakistan, has recently secured a new corporate deal with Jazz through which it will provide Jazz with different IoT Devices and sensors which best fit Jazz’s marketed solutions.

Jazz (PMCL), as part of its growing services portfolio, has been looking to improve its tracking and fleet management services for a long time. This new commercial agreement will enable Jazz to benefit from Falcon-i’s assistance in white labelled vehicle tracking, fuel management & optimization, and live video stream services.

Falcon-i, has been a leading distributor of several types of IoT devices in Pakistan. It produces car tracking systems for over 160,000 customers, and has been trusted by its customers to secure and monitor assets of over US$ 2 billion over the years.

This solutions partnership will also allow Jazz business customers to connect and control their most valuable assets all from a self-care portal powered by Falcon-i known as ‘Jazz Biz View’. Jazz Biz View is a centralized security solution for office buildings and vehicular assets with advanced analytical management on a self-care portal. Through this end-to-end surveillance solution, businesses can secure remote warehouses, corporate offices, passenger transport vehicles, moving trucks and etc.

Jazz Biz View allows Jazz business customers to take control over day to day operations as well as movements with real-time visibility, customized analytics, asset tracking and several other features.

The following four products which are offered by Jazz, are powered by Falcon-i:

• MDVR – (which is Falcon-i's Video Live Plus) • Dashcam – (which is Falcon-i's Video Live) • 3G Camera • Vehicle Tracking System – Standard VTS

The aim of this new corporate deal between Falcon-i and Jazz is to not only enhance immediate visibility of assets but also contribute towards more proactive monitoring and reporting using Falcon-i’s advanced tracking features.