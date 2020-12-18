AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
National COVID positivity surges at 7.59 percent; 2,447 patients critical

  • The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID-19 patients.
APP 18 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The national COVID-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 7.59 percent where 2,447 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID-19 patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad, which was 24.59 percent followed by Karachi 17.71 percent and Rawalpindi 17.21 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.3 percent, Balochistan 7.59 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.63 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.45 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.66 percent, Punjab 5.4 percent and Sindh had 10.69 percent.

It also mentioned the province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 8.08 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 17.21 percent, Faisalabad 3.79 percent and Multan 3.4 percent and Gujranwala had 4.05 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 17.71 percent, Hyderabad 24.59 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 9.28 percent, Abbottabad 14.49 percent and Swat had 6.96 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 5.65 percent, in ICT 5.45 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 8.08 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 13.57 percent and GB had 2.25 percent.

The update also showed mortality analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,164 deaths were recorded with prevailing fatality rate of 2.03 percent against the global death rate of 2.22 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID-19 patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.

