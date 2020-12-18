Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway to Resume Operations in 2021

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) railway is expected to resume operations in 2021, according to Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

After the virtual 10th edition of the joint meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Istanbul, national railways of Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan mutually agreed to re-launch the ITI railway project in 2021.

Previously, various test journeys were carried out on this route and a transit line was not regularized due to pending infrastructure development. According to Adil Karaismailoglu, both container and freight transportation will soon be resume on the route.

Now, growing changes in the diplomatic landscape between the three countries have allowed the railway operation to resume. All three countries have agreed to unified tariffs and a steady timetable.

ITI project was initially launched in 2009. The railway line starts from Istanbul, through Tehran, to Islamabad. This routes takes eleven a half days and has a maximum capacity for twenty 50-feet containers.

The re-launch of the ITI railway presents a great opportunity for the three nations to promote good diplomatic and economic relations. All three countries have also agreed to unified tariffs and a steady timetable for the ITI railway.