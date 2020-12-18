AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat; post seventh weekly jump in longest rally in 20 mths

  • Infosys Ltd was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index, gaining 2.6pc, private-sector lender HDFC Bank was the top drag, falling 2.1pc.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed mostly flat on Friday, as gains in information technology stocks were offset by banking losses, but both the benchmark indexes posted a seventh straight weekly gain, their longest winning streak since April last year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.1pc at 13,760.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.15pc to 46,960.69. For the week, the indexes gained 1.8pc and 1.9pc, respectively.

As the end of the year nears, global markets have been swinging between broader optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and a global economic recovery and concerns about still rising infections.

However, Indian markets have mostly outperformed other Asian markets this year, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), vaccine progress globally and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.

Nifty IT index rose 1.6pc, while the heavyweight Nifty Bank Index fell 0.4pc.

Strong results from global IT services provider Accenture Plc boosted the sentiment for Indian IT stocks, said Neeraj Dhawan, director at Quantum Securities in New Delhi.

Accenture raised its full-year sales forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday.

"Markets are in a sweet spot right now and even small corrections will be bought," Dhawan said.

Infosys Ltd was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index, gaining 2.6pc, private-sector lender HDFC Bank was the top drag, falling 2.1pc.

Indian shares economic recovery COVID Neeraj Dhawan IT services

Indian shares end flat; post seventh weekly jump in longest rally in 20 mths

Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters