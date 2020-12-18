AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Major boost to Pakistan’s citrus exports, Sri Lanka takes back cess increase

  • The advisor informed that CESS has been reverted to Rs. 30/kg from Rs. 160/kg.
Ali Ahmed 18 Dec 2020

In a major boost to Pakistan’s citrus exports, Sri Lankan has taken back the increase in cess on import of Pakistan’s 'kinnows' and mandarins.

“I wish to share the good news that the Sri Lankan Government has taken back the increase in cess on import of Kinnows & Mandarins,” announced Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Friday.

The advisor informed that cess has been reverted to Rs. 30/kg from Rs. 160/kg. The advisor thanked the All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Importers Association, Patron Chief, Waheed Ahmed for bringing the issue to the notice of Ministry of Commerce.

Dawood also commend the efforts made by Pakistan Trade & Investment Officer, Colombo in this regard. “I also wish to thank the Sri Lankan Government for its understanding and support,” he said.

The advisor was of the view that this positive development will boost the confidence of Pakistani exporters, as citrus season has commenced and Sri Lanka is one of the leading markets for small mandarins produced in Pakistan.

“I urge exporters to keep informing MOC of such cases so that timely corrective action can be taken. Fruits & Vegetables is an important priority sector in our Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF),” he said.

