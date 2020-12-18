AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Money laundering case: FIA to investigate Shehbaz, Hamza in prison

  • FIA's anti-corruption wing has started an investigation into Rs25 billion money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.
  • The agency was granted permission in a letter sent by the inspector-general of Punjab Prisons.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2020

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has been granted permission to investigate imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in jail over multi-billion money laundering case.

As per details, the agency was granted permission in a letter sent by the inspector-general of Punjab Prisons.

The agency’s anti-corruption wing has started an investigation into Rs25 billion money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and wanted to investigate them in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The FIA had asked the prison department to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

On November 11, an accountability court had indicted leader of the opposition and his son Hamza and other member of the family in money-laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz in the court said he is the opposition leader in the National Assembly and the NAB has made a fake case against him. The NAB has lost its credibility and is being used for “political engineering,” he alleged.

