AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP rules out holding early Senate election

  • Officials say the elections would be held on time according to the law
  • The ECP has 30 days to conduct the Senate elections and it cannot hold the polls before the time
Fahad Zulfikar 18 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled out holding early Senate elections, saying the polls will be held on time, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, officials stated that the elections would be held on time according to the law. The ECP has 30 days to conduct the Senate elections and it cannot hold the polls before the time. However, the ECP has the right to conduct the Senate polls between February 11 to March 11.

The federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February and invoke advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on open voting for the polls. The decision was taken by the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The premier said legal reforms regarding the elections were meant only to make the entire process transparent and the doors were open for all political parties for talks in this respect.

The elections are to be held for 52 seats of the upper house because as many members of the 104-member Senate will retire on March 11.

ECP SENATE POLLS time frame govt's decision ruled out

ECP rules out holding early Senate election

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters