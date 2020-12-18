ECP rules out holding early Senate election

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled out holding early Senate elections, saying the polls will be held on time, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, officials stated that the elections would be held on time according to the law. The ECP has 30 days to conduct the Senate elections and it cannot hold the polls before the time. However, the ECP has the right to conduct the Senate polls between February 11 to March 11.

The federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February and invoke advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on open voting for the polls. The decision was taken by the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The premier said legal reforms regarding the elections were meant only to make the entire process transparent and the doors were open for all political parties for talks in this respect.

The elections are to be held for 52 seats of the upper house because as many members of the 104-member Senate will retire on March 11.