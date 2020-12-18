AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Gold set for third weekly gain as traders eye US fiscal support

Reuters 18 Dec 2020

Gold prices retreated on Friday as the dollar rebounded, after growing US stimulus hopes drove a three-day rally in bullion, putting the metal on course for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,884.41 per ounce by 0531 GMT. For the week, it was up 2.4%. US gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,889.40.

"The U.S fiscal stimulus is more or less priced in ... so traders are trying to lock in profit before the weekend," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

US Congressional Republicans and Democrats scrambled to pass a new round of coronavirus aid on Thursday with lawmakers from both parties saying that failure to reach an agreement was no longer an option.

While a stimulus deal could spur gold prices higher, a more sustained ascent would require signs of a significant pick-up in inflationary pressures, said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

The US dollar rose 0.2%, just above a more than two-year trough, lowering gold's appeal to other currency holders.

Analysts also said gold would find support from the Fed's promise to continue its bond-buying programme until "substantial further progress" is seen in restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target.

Silver slipped 1.1% to $25.77 an ounce. Platinum fell 1% to $1,033.67 and palladium rose 0.1% to $2,343.18 and was up 0.8% for the week.

