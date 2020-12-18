AVN 89.46 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (6.88%)
Biden says he is not concerned about accusations against son Hunter

  • Biden said in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he is not concerned about accusations against his son Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors over his taxes.

"We have great confidence in our son. I'm not concerned about any accusations been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play," Biden said in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

