World
Biden says he is not concerned about accusations against son Hunter
- Biden said in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
18 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he is not concerned about accusations against his son Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors over his taxes.
"We have great confidence in our son. I'm not concerned about any accusations been made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play," Biden said in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
Biden says he is not concerned about accusations against son Hunter
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920
Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions
Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz
$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months
Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees
CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors
Read more stories
Comments