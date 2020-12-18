AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.26%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
CHCC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.74%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 111.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
EFERT 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.96%)
EPCL 49.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.68%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.29%)
HASCOL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 136.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.06%)
KAPCO 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
OGDC 110.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.77%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PIOC 96.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.59%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PSO 207.92 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.62%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.37%)
TRG 74.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
UNITY 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (0.14%)
BR30 23,066 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,791 Increased By ▲ 24.54 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

  • Soon after Biden's November 3 election victory, Diaz-Canel said he saw a new chance of building a constructive relationship.
AFP 18 Dec 2020

HAVANA: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday said he was ready to talk with US President-elect Joe Biden "on any subject" but vowed to protect his country's sovereignty and socialist ideals.

Cuba's relations with President Donald Trump were badly strained, and on the campaign trail Biden vowed to change US policy towards the Communist island.

"We are willing to discuss any issue, what we are not willing to negotiate and what we will not give in on is the revolution, socialism and our sovereignty," Diaz-Canel said in a speech at the close of the annual session of parliament.

"Those principles will never be on the table," he added, speaking exactly six years after presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro announced moves to normalize diplomatic and economic ties.

Soon after Biden's November 3 election victory, Diaz-Canel said he saw a new chance of building a constructive relationship.

Biden has said he would eliminate Trump's restrictions on remittances and travel to Cuba, which he said harmed Cubans and separated families, but warned he would demand the release of all political prisoners and equal human rights.

In 2018, Diaz-Canel succeeded Raul Castro, 89, who served as president after his brother Fidel Castro.

Barack Obama cuba Diaz Canel Raul Castro President Donald Trump Cuban President

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters