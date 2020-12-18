AVN 88.03 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (5.17%)
BOP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.91%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.03%)
DCL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DGKC 111.30 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.34%)
EFERT 64.11 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.15%)
EPCL 49.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.86%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.18%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.58%)
HASCOL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HBL 135.98 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.67%)
HUBC 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
JSCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.65%)
KAPCO 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
OGDC 110.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.88%)
PAEL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.23%)
PIBTL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.58%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PPL 96.24 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.99%)
PSO 207.12 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.23%)
SNGP 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.64%)
STPL 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.41%)
TRG 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.51%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.31%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By ▲ 7.77 (0.17%)
BR30 23,076 Increased By ▲ 20.57 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,781 Increased By ▲ 14.47 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,269 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.01%)
Gold set for third straight weekly gain on US stimulus hopes

  • US Congressional Republicans and Democrats scrambled to pass a new round of coronavirus aid on Thursday with lawmakers from both parties saying that failure to agree was no longer an option.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

Gold eased on Friday, but was on track to post its third consecutive weekly gain on growing expectations for additional stimulus measures in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,881.65 per ounce by 0107 GMT, but was up 2.3% so far this week. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,887.90.

US Congressional Republicans and Democrats scrambled to pass a new round of coronavirus aid on Thursday with lawmakers from both parties saying that failure to agree was no longer an option.

An unrelenting US coronavirus surge pushed hospitals further to their limits as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollouts and prepared to ship nearly six million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winning regulatory approval.

A panel of outside advisers to a US regulator overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine.

US weekly initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week.

The Bank of Japan is expected to extend on Friday a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus.

Awaiting the outcome of EU and UK trade talks, the Bank of England kept its stimulus unchanged on Thursday.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,167.82 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver slipped 1% to $25.79 per ounce an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,035.91 and palladium fell 0.2% to $2,335.04.

