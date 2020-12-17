Pakistan
Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the government's first and foremost goal was to make the masses' lives easier by resolving issues pertaining to unemployment, inflation and economy on fast-track basis.
“The economic situation was discussed in detail, despite the challenge of coronavirus, economic indicators are positive,” Shibli Faraz tweeted, while sharing a picture of his informal meeting with the government’s economic team, including federal ministers Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Hamad Azhar and Omar Ayub, and PM's advisers and special assistants.
