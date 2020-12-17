PFA seals manufacturing unit, imposes Rs81,500 fine

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a manufacturing unit related to food business and a sweet shop besides imposing fine on several others over violation of the food safety laws in the district.

According to a DGPR handout, the teams conducted raids at various food outlets and sealed Funny Food Bubble Manufacturers over making prohibited food items, violating labeling rules and non-availability of medical certificates of employees.

Another team sealed Ali Sweets over non-payment of licence fee and ignoring previous directions.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs. 81,500 on various other food outlets over sale of expired items and poor cleanliness arrangements.