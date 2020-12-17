World
EU's von der Leyen says COVID-19 vaccinations in EU to start on Dec. 27, 28, 29
- She had previously called for a coordinated start to inoculations on the same day in all 27 EU countries.
17 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday.
"On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.
Comments