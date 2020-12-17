AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

  • The British envoy and the COAS discussed overall regional security situation and matters of mutual interests
  • Turner appreciated Pakistan's effort for the Afghan peace process and regional stability
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations stated on Thursday.

The British envoy and the COAS discussed overall regional security situation and matters of mutual interests.

On the occasion, the British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan's effort for the Afghan peace process and regional stability.

On December 16, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Taliban delegation, saying Pakistan desires there should be reduction in violence in Afghanistan to bolster hopes for a peace agreement.

He said that Pakistan has sincerely played its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process as a shared responsibility, and it will continue doing so.

The foreign minister said that dialogue is the only option for successful initiation of the intra-Afghan talks. He maintained that holding of these negotiations is an important milestone in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

