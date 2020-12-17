AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 53.02 (1.17%)
BR30 23,075 Increased By ▲ 350.89 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,756 Increased By ▲ 396.24 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,274 Increased By ▲ 172.03 (0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

  • At present, Pakistan has two LNG terminals, which are operating at full capacity to cater to higher demand during winters.
Ali Ahmed 17 Dec 2020

Pakistan alongside Russia will commence building up of 1,100-kilometer pipeline from July 2021. The pipeline will open doors for Pakistan to establish Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

As per Bloomberg, Pakistan will have a majority share between 51-74 percent in the project, while Russia will own the rest, informed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

The report further added that gas distribution companies Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) have initiated the process of land acquirement for the pipeline, whereas a Russian consortium will be involved in its construction.

Nadeem Babar further said Pakistan has also auctioned a record 20 oil and gas blocks to encourage exploration activity, with bids expected by mid-January,

At present, Pakistan has two LNG terminals, which are operating at full capacity to cater to higher demand during winters. Babar informed that in the next few years, two more LNG terminals, i.e. Energas and Mitsubishi’s Tabeer Energy will commence operations in the country.

The SAPM also said that in addition to import contracts, Pakistan plans to add 150 million cubic feet a day of domestic gas output this month, this will include 50 mmcfd gas from the Mari gas field.

Pakistan Russia SSGC lng terminal SNGPL

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters