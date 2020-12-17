AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.15%)
BR30 23,061 Increased By ▲ 337.03 (1.48%)
KSE100 43,740 Increased By ▲ 380.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,265 Increased By ▲ 163.46 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC directs NAB to wrap up probe against Chaudhry brothers in four weeks

  • NAB DG told the court the bureau has closed an illegal appointments inquiry against Elahi while the ongoing assets beyond means investigation against both petitioners will be completed in six months
  • Chaudhry brothers stated that NAB has become a political institution
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wrap up its investigation against PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in assets beyond means case, local media reported.

The court has granted four weeks to the accountability bureau to complete the probe.

The court was hearing writ petitions filed by the Chaudhry brothers in which they challenged NAB chairman’s powers and the inquiries against them.

During proceedings, NAB Lahore Director General Saleem Shahzad told the court that the bureau has closed an illegal appointments inquiry against Elahi while the ongoing assets beyond means investigation against both petitioners will be completed in six months.

The court stated, “How do you start investigation against a person who pays all his taxes and declares his assets?”

He questioned the NAB DG about his assets, to which the latter replied that he owns assets worth Rs40 million and gets Rs0.5 million montly salary.

Earlier, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi filed a petition in the LHC against the authorities of the NAB chief.

In the petition, Chaudhry brothers stated that NAB has become a political institution, and courts have also ruled against the role of the bureau and its process of investigation. The petitioners also stated that the chairman of the bureau has ordered to reinvestigate 19 years old cases against them.

They contended that NAB chairman does not have the power to reopen a 19-year-old closed inquiry against them.

NAB LHC Assets petition Investigation chaudhry brothers

LHC directs NAB to wrap up probe against Chaudhry brothers in four weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters