LHC directs NAB to wrap up probe against Chaudhry brothers in four weeks

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wrap up its investigation against PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in assets beyond means case, local media reported.

The court has granted four weeks to the accountability bureau to complete the probe.

The court was hearing writ petitions filed by the Chaudhry brothers in which they challenged NAB chairman’s powers and the inquiries against them.

During proceedings, NAB Lahore Director General Saleem Shahzad told the court that the bureau has closed an illegal appointments inquiry against Elahi while the ongoing assets beyond means investigation against both petitioners will be completed in six months.

The court stated, “How do you start investigation against a person who pays all his taxes and declares his assets?”

He questioned the NAB DG about his assets, to which the latter replied that he owns assets worth Rs40 million and gets Rs0.5 million montly salary.

Earlier, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi filed a petition in the LHC against the authorities of the NAB chief.

In the petition, Chaudhry brothers stated that NAB has become a political institution, and courts have also ruled against the role of the bureau and its process of investigation. The petitioners also stated that the chairman of the bureau has ordered to reinvestigate 19 years old cases against them.

They contended that NAB chairman does not have the power to reopen a 19-year-old closed inquiry against them.