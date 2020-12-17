World
Pfizer delivers Phase 3 test results for COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil regulator
- Pfizer is the second company to do so after AstraZeneca Plc delivered its results to Anvisa earlier in December.
17 Dec 2020
RIO DE JANEIRO: Pfizer Inc has delivered the results of the Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, the regulatory body said in a statement on Wednesday.
