Brazil airline Azul says Q1 capacity should exceed 85% of pre-pandemic levels

  • ASK for December 2020 will come to roughly 70% of December 2019 levels, the company said.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian airline Azul SA projected in a Wednesday securities filing that Q1 2021 available seat kilometers, a measure of capacity known as ASK, should be more than 85% of Q1 2019 levels.

ASK for December 2020 will come to roughly 70% of December 2019 levels, the company said.

Brazil Rio de Janeiro Azul SA Brazilian airline

