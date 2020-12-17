Business & Finance
Brazil airline Azul says Q1 capacity should exceed 85% of pre-pandemic levels
- ASK for December 2020 will come to roughly 70% of December 2019 levels, the company said.
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian airline Azul SA projected in a Wednesday securities filing that Q1 2021 available seat kilometers, a measure of capacity known as ASK, should be more than 85% of Q1 2019 levels.
ASK for December 2020 will come to roughly 70% of December 2019 levels, the company said.
