AVN 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.84%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
DGKC 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.98%)
EFERT 63.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
FCCL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.21%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
HBL 133.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
KAPCO 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.75%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
OGDC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.13%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.93%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
PIOC 94.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PPL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.55%)
PSO 204.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.52%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
STPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
TRG 74.69 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.48%)
UNITY 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By ▲ 28.75 (0.63%)
BR30 22,926 Increased By ▲ 202.53 (0.89%)
KSE100 43,550 Increased By ▲ 190.01 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,155 Increased By ▲ 53.59 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp sees Spurs as title rivals, Mourinho demands killer touch

  • "I promise you that the ambition is there. If in any match you see us not trying to win it, it's not because we won't want to... it's because the opponent pushes us to different situations.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes Tottenham Hotspur will be in the battle for the Premier League title right until the end, despite their 2-1 defeat to his side at Anfield on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino grabbed the winner in the 90th minute after Spurs looked set for a point having missed two great chances to take the lead after the break.

"They will be top of the table until the end of the season because they are really good. But to play against them is a proper challenge and to play like us, is pretty special," said the German. Klopp's counterpart Jose Mourinho said his team had deserved not only a point but victory from the game but the German, not surprisingly disagreed.

"It was a top game, (we) deserved the three points against a top side, organisation-wise so difficult to play against them with the counter-attacking threat they have. So, I liked the game a lot," he said.

"Of course Tottenham had chances, I know that they scored a goal and an unbelievably tight offside decision - we are really not lucky with these moments in the moment. They had other chances.

"But around these moments we were completely in charge of the game, which is important, stay concentrated, protected our attacks sensationally well, counter-press was good, passing was good," he added.

Mourinho brushed off talk of his team being title contenders but said they had to learn how to finish off their opponents in big games.

"I think the first thing that makes title contenders is to go to every match to win it, with that ambition.

"I promise you that the ambition is there. If in any match you see us not trying to win it, it's not because we won't want to... it's because the opponent pushes us to different situations.

"You have to kill matches of this dimension. You have just to kill it. The game was there. We were in the face of the keeper two or three times and we just have to kill it.

"Steven Bergwijn has two face to face with the keeper, we have the corner of Harry (Kane) with the free header, we had other counter-attacking situations that we didn't finish.

"We had it, we knew how to hurt and we should do much more than we did," he said.

Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho Juergen Klopp German Roberto Firmino

Klopp sees Spurs as title rivals, Mourinho demands killer touch

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters