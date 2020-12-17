PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Welcoming the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The PM and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the progress in the on-going Afghan peace process in a phone call on Wednesday. PM Khan reiterated Pakistan's position for taking measures to reduce the violence which he believes is necessary to reach a ceasefire.

The premier underlined that Pakistan's outreach to all Afghan stakeholders is part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Doha-based Taliban’s Political Commission (TPC) arrived in Pakistan on a three-day trip.

The delegation will also meet the PM during the visit which is taking place on Pakistan’s invitation as part of its efforts for outreach to all Afghan stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Foreign Minister, Qureshi in his meeting with the Taliban delegation, reiterated Islamabad's stance for dialogue to find durable peace in the country and again clarified that a military solution can't bring peace to Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban's visit comes as the group's attacks have increased in the country despite the ongoing peace talks since September. The peace process is now suspended until January as mutually agreed upon by all parties.