AVN 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
BOP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
CHCC 136.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
DGKC 109.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.58%)
HASCOL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
OGDC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.55%)
PAEL 38.92 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (5.36%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
PIOC 94.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.87%)
PSO 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.29%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
STPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 74.70 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.5%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 31.94 (0.7%)
BR30 22,940 Increased By ▲ 216.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 43,589 Increased By ▲ 228.82 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 77.91 (0.43%)
Palm extend gains tracking rival oils

  • US soybean futures edged higher as concerns over production in South America supported prices.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a second straight session, tracking rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), while higher exports in the first half of December also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 11 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,376 ringgit ($835.02) a tonne in early trade.

"Palm is still up on strong external markets," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

US soybean futures edged higher as concerns over production in South America supported prices.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1 to 15 rose 9.5% to 725,380 tonnes from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said late on Tuesday.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,474 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,504-3,552 ringgit range, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

