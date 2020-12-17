AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Australia opener Warner targets Boxing Day Test return

  • "I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour (8.7mph) so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week.
AFP 17 Dec 2020

ADELAIDE: Star Australian batsman David Warner Thursday said he was aiming to play the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne, calling his injury-enforced absence from the opening clash in Adelaide "devastating".

Warner limped out of Australia's second one-day international against the tourists last month in agony after straining his groin.

"I am (hopeful), that's one that I never want to miss out on," Warner told Australian sports radio network SEN about the Melbourne Test.

"(Adelaide's) my first missed Test through injury so I'm obviously very disappointed with that.

"With the big series that it is, it's devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there are going to put their best foot forward."

With only nine days until the Melbourne Test, Warner said that he planned to increase the intensity of his rehab work.

"Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo," he said.

"I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour (8.7mph) so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week.

"If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed."

India Virat Kohli David Warner MELBOURNE Adelaide Boxing Day Test

Injured Australia opener Warner targets Boxing Day Test return

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters