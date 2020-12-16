World
Mexican president to nominate education minister as next U.S. ambassador
- The appointment comes after Martha Barcena said earlier this week that she had decided to retire early and leave her post in the coming months after 43 years in foreign policy.
16 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will nominate Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma as the next ambassador to the United States, by far the country's most important trading partner.
The appointment comes after Martha Barcena said earlier this week that she had decided to retire early and leave her post in the coming months after 43 years in foreign policy.
