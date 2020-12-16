World
Italy reports 14,844 new COVID-19 cases
16 Dec 2020
ROME: Italy reported 14,844 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 1,870,576, according to the country's health authorities.
The health ministry confirmed 846 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national death toll to 65,857, the highest in Europe.
