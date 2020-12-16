World
Indonesia reports 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 137 new deaths
- According to the ministry, 5,328 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 521,984.
16 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 6,725 in the past 24 hours to 636,154, with the death toll adding by 137 to 19,248, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, 5,328 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 521,984.
The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,434 new cases, Jakarta 1,221, East Java 755, South Sulawesi 447 and Central Java 421.
No new cases were detected in the Central Kalimantan province.
