Pakistan
Annual inspection of railways lines starts from Dec 28
16 Dec 2020
MULTAN: Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager and Federal Government Inspector of Railways Inspection of Multan division would carry out inspection of three different railways’ routes comprising 506 kilometers long from 28th to 30th December, this month.
According to notification issued by Farman Ghani, Deputy General Manager from railways headquarters office Lahore, railways line stretching 151 km between Lodhran to Khanpur (DN Line) would be reviewed on 28th December.
The long route stretched from Kashmor Colony to DG Khan with total length of 226 km would be checked on 29th December, while the line stretching between Kot Addu to Bakhar having 129 km long distance would be gone through testing process on 30th of this month.
