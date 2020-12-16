AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

30 covid-19 deaths, 535 new cases reported in Pb

  • The Punjab health department conducted 2, 223,422 tests for COVID-19 so far while 115,424 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 16 Dec 2020

LAHORE: As many as 30 deaths and 535 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the Punjab province. According to the record shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 128,673 while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3,452 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 354 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,72 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,6 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,18 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,4 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali, 4 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang,1 in Bhakkar,4 in Bahawalpur,2 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Bahawalnagar,10 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara, 6 in Rajanpur and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2, 223,422 tests for COVID-19 so far while 115,424 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were provided in 244 hospitals across the province,where 8,264 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients in which 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility among which 537 beds were occupied..

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 166 ventilators were in use. So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers were infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

corona case COVID virus corona patient

30 covid-19 deaths, 535 new cases reported in Pb

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters