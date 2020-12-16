30 covid-19 deaths, 535 new cases reported in Pb

LAHORE: As many as 30 deaths and 535 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the Punjab province. According to the record shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 128,673 while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3,452 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 354 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,72 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,6 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,18 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,4 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali, 4 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang,1 in Bhakkar,4 in Bahawalpur,2 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Bahawalnagar,10 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara, 6 in Rajanpur and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2, 223,422 tests for COVID-19 so far while 115,424 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were provided in 244 hospitals across the province,where 8,264 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients in which 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility among which 537 beds were occupied..

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 166 ventilators were in use. So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers were infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.