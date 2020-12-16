AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump Administration has executed more Americans than all states combined: Report

  • Under the Trump Administration, for the first time in United States history, the federal government has executed more American civilians than all the states combined, over the course of a year.
  • Despite the decline in the practice of the death penalty, the Trump Administration formally executed 10 prisoners in 2020, which was in stark contrast to all historical norms.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Dec 2020

Under the Trump Administration, for the first time in United States history, the federal government has executed more American civilians than all the states combined, over the course of a year.

Despite the decline in the practice of the death penalty, the Trump Administration formally executed 10 prisoners in 2020, which was in stark contrast to all historical norms.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), there has been a steady pattern of declining executions, which was expected to continue at the state-level in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with only five states - namely Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas - carrying out judicial killings.

States as a whole contributed to seven judicial executions, which amounted to the lowest executions in the United States since 1991.

In contrast to this declining practice, the Trump Administration is an aberration, with Robert Dunham, the Executive Director of the DPIC, stating that "The administration’s policies were not just out of step with the historical practices of previous presidents, they were also completely out of step with today’s state practices".

The coronavirus pandemic, and the Trump Administration's catastrophic mismanagement of the ensuing public health crisis, led to an eruption of cases at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute (Indiana), in which the DPIC report highlighted that at least nine members of the execution teams were infected.

Since President Trump lost the election in November, the federal government has meted out three judicial executions, all of whom were black men; a reflection of the racial disparities and structural issues in the American criminal-justice system.

United States death penalty US judiciary Trump administration Judicial execution

Trump Administration has executed more Americans than all states combined: Report

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters