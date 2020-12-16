Money laundering case: FIA seeks permission to investigate Shehbaz, Hamza in prison

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday asked Punjab IG prisons for permission to investigate imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in jail a multi-billion money laundering case.

As per details, the investigation agency wrote a letter IG prisons stating that its anti-corruption wing has started an investigation into Rs25 billion money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and wanted to investigate them in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The FIA asked the prison department to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

On November 11, an accountability court had indicted leader of the opposition and his son Hamza and other member of the family in money-laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz in the court said he is the opposition leader in the National Assembly and the NAB has made a fake case against him. The NAB has lost its credibility and is being used for “political engineering,” he alleged.