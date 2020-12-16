SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play an important role in generating and promoting economic activities in the country. However, he added that SMEs have been ignored in the past.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of cheques amongst successful applicants under the Kamyab Jawan program in Peshawar on Wednesday, Imran said there is need to evolve a system under which the banks fully support the business ideas of the youth.

"This is important to exploit the true potential of our youth," he highlighted. He assured to fully support the youth to promote the tourism and IT industries.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the interest of the youth in the livestock sector. He hoped the youth will run this sector on scientific lines which will help significantly bolster its production. "If we manage to double our milk production it will greatly benefit the population."

In addition, the prime minister said loans will also be given to the people of tribal districts that lag behind in development.