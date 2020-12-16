AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 13.72 (0.3%)
BR30 22,774 Increased By ▲ 39.25 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,427 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,125 Increased By ▲ 84.05 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

  • The delegation is headed by Taliban’s deputy chief for political affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader which will meet PM Imran and foreign minister
  • Both the Afghan administration and Taliban recently agreed on the rules of engagement to discuss the most substantive issues including the political road map and comprehensive ceasefire
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A Taliban delegation arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to hold consultations on ongoing Afghan peace process, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the delegation, headed by Taliban’s deputy chief for political affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader, arrived at New Islamabad International Airport from Doha on flight QR-632.

The delegation was received by senior Pakistani officials and escorted under tight security. The group will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during its trip.

The Taliban visit comes in wake of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad's Pakistan visit on December 14.

During his trip, Khalilzad met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the Afghan peace efforts as the US voiced concerns over the 20-day break in negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban taking place in Doha.

The US envoy was accompanied by General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan.

Both the Afghan administration and Taliban recently agreed on the rules of engagement to discuss the most substantive issues including the political road map and comprehensive ceasefire.

However, Khalizad expressed concern in the break in talks, insisting the current situation required urgent progress on ceasefire and other issues.

"The two Afghan negotiating teams announced in Doha they will take 20 days off to consult on the agenda items," he said. "Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent," he stressed.

Taliban Pakistan visit Afghan peace talks negotiations consultations

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters