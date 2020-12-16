AVN 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.67%)
BOP 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.17%)
EFERT 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.62%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.66%)
FFL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.67%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.51%)
KAPCO 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.1%)
OGDC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.07%)
PAEL 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.89%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-3.65%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
PSO 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.64%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.61%)
STPL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
TRG 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-4.07%)
UNITY 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,556 Increased By ▲ 11.71 (0.26%)
BR30 22,731 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,414 Increased By ▲ 163.59 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,123 Increased By ▲ 82.06 (0.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistani Fintech SadaPay earns pilot launch approval from SBP

  • The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has finally granted approval to SadaPay, a Pakistani fintech startup, to officially begin its pilot operations in 2021.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Dec 2020
Source: SadaPay
Source: SadaPay

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has finally granted approval to SadaPay, a Pakistani fintech startup, to officially begin its pilot operations.

SadaPay is partnering with MasterCard to bring modern financial services to Pakistan. It hopes to eliminate the complexity of banking and make the handling of money simple. By removing the high costs of managing the physical infrastructure of traditional banks from the equation, it aims to pass those savings onto the customer to provide free financial services.

As per SBP's approval, SadaPay will operate under SBP's supervision for a minimum of 60 days. During this time, the fintech startup is required to follow a set of SBP requirements and clear SBP inspections to attain a full commercial license approval for its public roll-out.

The fintech startup has been testing its app and debit card internally with friends and family under the “in-principle” approval awarded to us by the SBP earlier this year. It is now ready to onboard people from the waitlist. Under this pilot, SadaPay will onboard a maximum of 1,000 accounts. The first few users will also get the opportunity to be part of the Founders Club and will receive SadaPay's limited-edition Black debit card.

Brandon Timinsky, founder and CEO of SadaPay, commenting on the development, said that "the pre-launch demand for SadaPay has exceeded all of our expectations and our team is totally blown away to see nearly 150,000 people on our waiting list. We can’t wait to have our users experience what we’ve built over the past year!"

The beta (or the intial version) of the SadaPay app will allow users to send and receive local transfers, receive remittance payments from overseas, use virtual and physical debit cards, access card controls from the app, and request free delivery of your physical debit card. More features will be added to the app in the coming future via updates.

Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, SadaPay’s Chairman, also comments that "it is heartening to see the State Bank of Pakistan so eager to unlock the true potential of digital payments in the country. SadaPay has always been a mission-driven company with a focus on improving lives and I couldn’t be more excited to witness the impact this proposition can have on our economy."

The pilot phase will start from January 2021 and will continue till March 2021. SadaPay hopes to begin its public roll-out during April-June 2021.

Technology digital payment digital banking digital economy banking operations SadaPay fintech

Pakistani Fintech SadaPay earns pilot launch approval from SBP

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters