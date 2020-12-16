AVN 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.67%)
BOP 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.17%)
EFERT 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.62%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.66%)
FFL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.67%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.51%)
KAPCO 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.1%)
OGDC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.07%)
PAEL 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.89%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-3.65%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
PSO 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.64%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.61%)
STPL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
TRG 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-4.07%)
UNITY 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,555 Increased By ▲ 10.6 (0.23%)
BR30 22,703 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,391 Increased By ▲ 139.78 (0.32%)
KSE30 18,109 Increased By ▲ 68.63 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia to launch appeal to WTO over China's barley tariffs

  • About 70% of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data show.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australia will launch a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) later on Wednesday seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley, Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said.

Acknowledging the appeal take years to be resolved, Birmingham told reporters Australia would also request formal consultations with China regarding dumping and other duties on Australian barley amid an increasingly bitter trade and diplomatic row between the two countries.

As relations soured this year after Canberra proposed an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year, Beijing in May imposed five years of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley - effectively stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks.

Australia denies the allegations it subsidises local barley production and Birmingham said it will seek formal intervention from the WTO.

"Australia has an incredibly strong case to mount in relation to defending the integrity and proprietary of our grain growers and barley producers," Birmingham said.

The Chinese government embassy in Australian didn't immediately respond to email requesting comment.

The WTO appeal threatens to further stoke bilateral tensions that have already seen China impose tariffs on a range of Australian commodities, with diplomatic communication limited.

But Australia's conservative government is under growing pressure from grain growers now forced to seek alternative markets - which often don't pay as much as China - for their products for the next five years while Beijing's tariffs are enforced.

About 70% of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data show.

The effective block on sales to China also comes as Australian barley production is expected to hit nearly 12 million tonnes this crop year, after rain revived some of the biggest growing regions following years of drought.

China World Trade Organization Beijing WTO Canberra coronavirus pandemic Australian commodities Australian exports Chinese government embassy Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham

Australia to launch appeal to WTO over China's barley tariffs

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters