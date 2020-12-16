AVN 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-4.63%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.17%)
EFERT 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.62%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.71%)
FFL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.38%)
HASCOL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.48%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.45%)
KAPCO 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.14%)
OGDC 106.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.99%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.75%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-3.65%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
PPL 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PSO 205.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.83%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.28%)
STPL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.58%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.17%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (0.22%)
BR30 22,703 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,387 Increased By ▲ 136.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By ▲ 65.49 (0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as vaccine rollouts expand; Fed meet eyed

  • The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates pinned near zero and to signal where rates are headed in the coming years at it's final policy meet of the year. The Fed's policy statement is due at 1900 GMT.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as rapid progress in vaccine rollouts sparked hopes of a swift economic revival, with investors keeping a close watch on stimulus talks and the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,852.01 per ounce by 0100 GMT after jumping 1.4% in the previous session. US gold futures were little changed at $1,855.60.

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appears set for regulatory authorisation in the United States this week, while rollouts of the country's newly approved vaccine were expanded.

Across the Atlantic, Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process.

Top US congressional leaders agreed to meet again on Tuesday evening after an initial round of talks, to try to finalise a government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, aides said.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates pinned near zero and to signal where rates are headed in the coming years at it's final policy meet of the year. The Fed's policy statement is due at 1900 GMT.

Many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying program.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.10% to 1,170.15 tonnes on Tuesday.

Silver dropped 0.1% to $24.46 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,034.25 and palladium was down by 0.1% at $2,315.09.

Gold Moderna Inc palladium Silver Platinum COVID 19 coronavirus vaccines US congressional leaders SPDR Gold Trust

Gold eases as vaccine rollouts expand; Fed meet eyed

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters