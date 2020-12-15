Markets
Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
15 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Tuesday it had bought 235,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Feb. 1-15.
GASC said the purchase comprised 120,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat and 115,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat.
