Tunisia tenders to buy soft wheat, durum and barley

15 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 117,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, 100,000 tonnes of durum and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.
The origin was optional. The tender deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 16, they said.
