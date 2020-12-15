AVN 87.35 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (7.14%)
Juve awaiting Dybala response on contract offer, says Agnelli

  • Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has scored 97 goals for the club, winning eight major trophies, including five Serie A titles.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

MILAN: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said Monday the Italian champions were awaiting an answer from Argentina forward Paulo Dybala on a contract offer which would make him "among the 20 highest paid footballers in Europe".

Dybala scored his first Serie A goal in five months on Sunday during a 3-1 win over Genoa, telling journalists afterwards he had received no news on an extension to his current deal which expires in June 2022.

"So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract," he said.

Agnelli insisted on Monday the 27-year-old, who suffered with coronavirus for six weeks earlier this year, "has already received an offer that places him among the 20 highest paid in Europe".

"We are calmly awaiting an answer," Agnelli said during an awards ceremony in Turin.

"The positive news is the return to scoring. Paulo had a tough time after the coronavirus, with a slow recovery.

"I was delighted to hear his declaration of love for Juve, it's reciprocated. We see Paulo as a future captain of the team. Already now he often wears the armband.

"He knows he has the offer, we are waiting serenely for an answer."

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has scored 97 goals for the club, winning eight major trophies, including five Serie A titles.

He has often been linked with a move away in recent months and was reportedly close to signing for Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham last year.

"We are also waiting for one (response) on the pitch, his ambition is to be among the top five (players) in the world, and we want to support him. He is still not there and he knows this," added Agnelli.

Coronavirus Juventus Sao Paulo Andrea Agnelli

