Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

(Karachi) Dense fog continues to envelop Punjab, affecting the flow of traffic and flight operation, local media reported on Tuesday.

As, per details, seven domestic and international flights were cancelled due to heavy fog at Lahore Airport. Besides, six flights were delayed due to low visibility caused by the fog that blanketed the airport and adjoining areas.

Among the flights cancelled were Airblue’s Lahore-to-Dubai flight, Dubai to Lahore (PA-411), Air Arabia’s Lahore-bound G-1829, PIA’s Lahore-Karachi (PK-306), Lahore to Karachi (PK-307), and Lahore-Islamabad (PK-659).

Meanwhile, Motorway Police said that the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) and other sections have been closed for vehicular traffic due to extreme foggy conditions. The officials said that the step has been taken keeping in view poor visibility.

Similarly, Swat Motorway and Taranda Muhammad Panah-Rohri Motorway (M-5) were also closed due to visibility issues. Traffic flow was also affected on the National Highway in Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Musafir Khana, Ahmedpur East, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad as thick fog disrupted movement of vehicles.