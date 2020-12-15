World
Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman
- Pelosi reiterated Democratic concerns about liability provisions in the COVID-19 relief bill, and told Mnuchin that remaining unresolved items in the spending bill could be resolved easily, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
15 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: Democratic US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed a massive government spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown and a fresh round of COVID-19 relief on Monday, a Pelosi spokesman said.
Pelosi reiterated Democratic concerns about liability provisions in the COVID-19 relief bill, and told Mnuchin that remaining unresolved items in the spending bill could be resolved easily, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
"Recognizing the need to advance a final agreement on both matters together and quickly this week, the Speaker and the Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees finishing their work as soon as possible," Hammill said.
WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas
Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman
Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed
US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries
Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez
Cabinet to discuss economy today
Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'
Prices of petrol, HSD see rise
US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power
Read more stories
Comments