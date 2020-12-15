AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 204.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
SNGP 44.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
TRG 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's central bank sees lowering unemployment as national priority

  • Domestically, the economy had bounced back strongly in the third quarter, after a record tumble in the second, and further growth was expected in the current quarter.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected thanks to an easing in coronavirus restrictions and a rebound in consumer spending, but it will still take years for unemployment to fall to desired levels, says the country's central bank.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December policy meeting showed its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment lay ahead and rectifying that would be a "national priority."

As a result, the Board agreed "substantial" monetary and fiscal support would be needed for a considerable period and remained ready to add more stimulus if needed.

It reiterated a commitment to keep rates at 0.1% for at least three years and to not tighten until inflation was sustainably back in a 2-3% target range.

Having ruled out a move to negative interest rates, any further easing would come through an expansion of the RBA's bond buying program, which currently had a target of A$100 billion.

"Members agreed to keep the size of the bond purchase program under review," the minutes showed.

Some analysts suspect the bank will have to increase the program by another A$100 billion, if only to lessen upward pressure on the local dollar.

The currency has surged higher on a weak US dollar in recent weeks to highs not seen since 2018, helped in part by strength in prices for key commodity exports including iron ore.

The Board noted Chinese demand for Australian iron ore had remained firm even as Beijing slapped bans and tariffs on other imports, including wine and coal.

Domestically, the economy had bounced back strongly in the third quarter, after a record tumble in the second, and further growth was expected in the current quarter.

Consumer spending had jumped as success in containing COVID-19 allowed the national economy to open up, and a high household savings rate provided more spending power going forward.

Record-low mortgage rates had revived the housing market more quickly than expected, though the Board noted house prices had increased only a little since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus unemployment Reserve Bank of Australia Australia's labour market

Australia's central bank sees lowering unemployment as national priority

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters