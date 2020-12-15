PARTLY FACETIOUS: Not all Butts are Gullus?

"Eat your heart out!"

"Who are you addressing?"

"The Khan."

"If this is in reference to the 13 December jalsa then the hype was greater than the outcome if you know what I mean....and wait I admit that the hype was created more by the government than the opposition, and I am referring to sending a notice to a Mr Butt who owned the road side restaurant where Maryam Nawaz ate lunch..."

"That would be a Gullu Butt right!"

"Not all Butts are Gullus."

"Do you know what butt means in English!?"

"Yes - you could be a butt of someone's jokes, you could butt someone as in hit someone, you could be told to butt out meaning being told unceremoniously that's it none of your business, you could..."

"OK so many meanings but you know The Khan's Punjab chapter members who are dealing with the Lahori Butts are not long term Khan loyalists so do not have the memory...."

"Don't be facetious."

"I meant neither the Punjab Home Minister who is from the Qatil League nor Firdous Appa who is from..."

"Don't say what I think you are going to say! She remains the Center's selection and I know that because her references are to The Khan and they precede a reference to The Buzz."

"That's true, so going back to what you said earlier why should The Khan eat his heart out? Because daddy out-staged the Former First Daughter!? Even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari out staged the Former First Daughter for isn't the order of delivering speeches based on the importance of the speaker in the murky scheme of Pakistani politics or...."

"Indeed and daddy praised First Uncle and...and daddy talked of selected rather than covid18 so if daddy is not willing to take on one's contributions then I guess one should...should...."

"But she hit at The Khan like no other on the 13 December."

"BY asking people to wear masks? I am afraid the lead for that goes to Asifa Bhutto Zardari..."

"No not that! In the clothes she wore...."

"Oh she wasn't dressed a la pirni style, but the majority of Pakistani women do not......"

"No silly - she opted to wear a coat instead of a shawl, clearly not a local product, with fur - now fur is a no-no in The Khan's Pakistan - I mean cruelty to animals and cruelty to...."

"It could be fake fur you know, I mean they don't sell real fur in the UK anymore and..."

"God forbid Maryam ever wears fake anything - there is a special furrier in Bond Street..."

"How would you know? You have never visited London? Oh stop laughing!"

