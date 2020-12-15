AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Not all Butts are Gullus?

Anjum Ibrahim Updated 15 Dec 2020

"Eat your heart out!"

"Who are you addressing?"

"The Khan."

"If this is in reference to the 13 December jalsa then the hype was greater than the outcome if you know what I mean....and wait I admit that the hype was created more by the government than the opposition, and I am referring to sending a notice to a Mr Butt who owned the road side restaurant where Maryam Nawaz ate lunch..."

"That would be a Gullu Butt right!"

"Not all Butts are Gullus."

"Do you know what butt means in English!?"

"Yes - you could be a butt of someone's jokes, you could butt someone as in hit someone, you could be told to butt out meaning being told unceremoniously that's it none of your business, you could..."

"OK so many meanings but you know The Khan's Punjab chapter members who are dealing with the Lahori Butts are not long term Khan loyalists so do not have the memory...."

"Don't be facetious."

"I meant neither the Punjab Home Minister who is from the Qatil League nor Firdous Appa who is from..."

"Don't say what I think you are going to say! She remains the Center's selection and I know that because her references are to The Khan and they precede a reference to The Buzz."

"That's true, so going back to what you said earlier why should The Khan eat his heart out? Because daddy out-staged the Former First Daughter!? Even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari out staged the Former First Daughter for isn't the order of delivering speeches based on the importance of the speaker in the murky scheme of Pakistani politics or...."

"Indeed and daddy praised First Uncle and...and daddy talked of selected rather than covid18 so if daddy is not willing to take on one's contributions then I guess one should...should...."

"But she hit at The Khan like no other on the 13 December."

"BY asking people to wear masks? I am afraid the lead for that goes to Asifa Bhutto Zardari..."

"No not that! In the clothes she wore...."

"Oh she wasn't dressed a la pirni style, but the majority of Pakistani women do not......"

"No silly - she opted to wear a coat instead of a shawl, clearly not a local product, with fur - now fur is a no-no in The Khan's Pakistan - I mean cruelty to animals and cruelty to...."

"It could be fake fur you know, I mean they don't sell real fur in the UK anymore and..."

"God forbid Maryam ever wears fake anything - there is a special furrier in Bond Street..."

"How would you know? You have never visited London? Oh stop laughing!"

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Not all Butts are Gullus?

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.